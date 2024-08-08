Community is lighting Fairway in blue to honor fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald a year after his death

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. If you have a story idea to share, send Alyssa an email to alyssa.jackson@kshb.com.

After a shootout at a Mission QuikTrip on Aug. 6, 2023, Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from his injuries the following day.

He was 29 years old and had only served the police department for four years.

Blue ribbons are still around trees throughout Fairway.

This week, many neighborhoods have blue lights shining to honor Oswald.

Across state lines, you probably couldn't find a police department that didn't try to show up for the officers and family of Oswald in one way or another.

"It became a metro-wide endeavor to support this very small police department," Lenexa Master Patrol Ofc. Danny Chavez said. "From answering 911 calls, patrolling their streets for them, serving communications, serving meals, planning the funeral and parade."

While Oswald was not a member of Westside Family Church, they provided the building for his services.

"Every seat in this north sanctuary, which is nearly 1200 seats, was adorned with men and women who are first responders," Pastor Brad Norman said.

The church has hosted services like Oswald's several times before.

"A loss for a brother, a young life, a young budding life, a husband who had two young boys, you can't help but think about that but also someone who gave it all," Norman said.

In Christian churches, they want people to accept an altar call, but not the call Oswald had to answer.

"It was a very difficult, if not one of the most difficult memorial services I've ever attended and been a part of," Norman said.

Chavez would agree with the pastor that love will show up.

"Whether or not we knew an officer personally, for example Officer Oswald, not many, if any of our officers knew him personally," Chavez said. "Even though we work in the same county together, we all share a common bond of wearing the badge."

The Lenexa Police Department was on the same call as Oswald.

While they've never experienced losing their own in the line of duty, they know part of being an officer is thinking about whether they will make it home.

"No matter the call we go on, the traffic stop we make, you never know what's behind it," he said.

If the blue lights and ribbons in Fairway tell you anything, it's when officers must answer a call, the community will accept it, too.