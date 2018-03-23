Greater Kansas City Home Show at Bartle Hall this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 1948, The Home Builders Association started something big. Seventy years later, it is even bigger.

The Greater Kansas City Home Show takes over Bartle Hall for the next three days with 335 exhibitors and all kinds of home-style stars.

For example, Jeff Lewis of Bravo’s “Flipping Out” will be there as well as KC’s own DIY Network Star Tamara Day from “Bargain Mansions.”

According to Dawn Allen, the Event Director, people flock to the show each year for great ideas and great deals. They also learn something with every visit.

This morning, color expert Kathryn Grube joined us in advance of her evening stage show to talk about “How Color Impacts Your Brain.”

Choosing the right hue can affect your perceptions, your health, and your overall wellbeing.

That’s a subject you really need to hear about before you pick out the right color for that playroom, bathroom, or dining room.

(Just a hint: blue means trust, gray doesn’t mean much of anything. Let’s just say that Grube makes ROYGBIV mean more than you ever realized.)

From the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair to Kansas City-centric ideas from Restoration Emporium, to all points in-between, this weekend it’s all about your home sweet home.