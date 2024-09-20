Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus continues mission of helping elect new leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For more than 50 years, the Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus has helped elect female leaders into office, and on Thursday night, candidates from Kansas and Missouri attended a Kansas City event as they work toward another election season.

"Women hold up half the sky, as the saying goes, and when we work together, we make a difference," said Barbara Phifer, the democratic nominee for Missouri Secretary of State.

KSHB 41

In just seven weeks, voters will decide local, county, state, and federal races.

Both Kansas and Missouri will have 98 women on their ballots.

“We’re 50% of the population, and not even 30% of elected officials are women, and that’s something we aim to change," said Laura Loyacono, president of the Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus.

KSHB 41

Thursday night was a room full of support; the group aimed to fundraise for the candidates as well as promote, recruit, and train them.

"Regardless of the party they’re part of, they understand there are things we can learn from each other," said Pattie Mansur, a candidate for Missouri's House District 25. "Everyone here is ready to support each other. It has been so exciting running at this time. I’m getting a lot of encouragement."

KSHB 41

While bi-partisan, the group supports pro-choice women.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly spoke on effective women leaders.

KSHB 41

"Being good listeners, being collaborative, being creative problem solvers, and juggling multiple things at once," Kelly said. "Showing people who you really are is exactly why you will do well on the job."

Phifer said that while campaigning and during her four years in office, her constituents were not only honest but respectful.

"In four years, I've never truly heard anybody talk to me in a way that's disrespectful, and I think that’s a message that needs to get out there — people are so fearful of their neighbors, and we shouldn’t be," Phifer said. "Women should run. Do it, do it; even if you lose, it's a great experience any time you meet your neighbors."

Mansur shared a similar sentiment.

"I would encourage people who want to run for office — talk to other women who are in elected positions, shadow women," Mansur said. "It feels daunting initially, but what I'm finding is there are a lot of women in elected roles who are willing to mentor those of us that want to run."

Each year, the group has a Campaign School to train women how to run for office.

It's held in January and last year 80 people attended the school.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

