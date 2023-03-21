'Greatest Show on Earth' arrives to Kansas City in November without animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily announced that 'The Greatest Show on Earth' has returned for the first time since 2017, and will arrive on Nov. 10-12 to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The circus' 2023 tour includes a cast of 75 performers and no animals, with acts ranging from trapeze, musical, comedy, dance and more.

“To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth,” said Kenneth Feld, chair and CEO of Feld Entertainment.

Tickets for 'The Greatest Show on Earth' opened Tuesday, and can be purchased online .

Showtimes in Kansas City include:



Nov. 10: 7 p.m.

Nov. 11: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

—