Greenwood Police Department receives Blue Shield designation from Gov. Mike Kehoe

The Greenwood Police Department has received Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe's new Blue Shield recognition.

The Blue Shield program recognizes communities that strongly support law enforcement. In exchange for this recognition, the communities may receive grant funding for policing. Fifteen cities were recognized in the first wave, including Grandview in the Kansas City area.

Greenwood's police chief, Mitch Armer, said he applied because when he "read through the requirements, it fit the bill for Greenwood."

Chief Armer said his department has strong support from the community and the city. When Armer started two years ago, he said the department had two officers and two body cameras. Since then, and thanks to increased funding from the city, Chief Armer has grown his department to 12 full-time officers and one part-time officer. They have also added more body cameras, updated the fleet vehicles, and increased salaries.

"That was something to me that stood out because the city invested a lot of resources to get the PD to where it is today, and I wanted to make sure they understood that, because there is support within this community for the police department," said Chief Armer.

Chief Armer said his future goals include adding more community outreach so his officers are more involved in the community they serve.

The state said the funding for the grants is still awaiting legislative approval. If it is approved, law enforcement agencies can use the money for equipment and technology. Applications for the Blue Shield program are open through June 1.

