Greyson Veal, 2, passes away from leukemia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-year-old Greyson Veal, who received a parade of firetrucks as part of a Make-a-Wish campaign last week, passed away Wednesday morning from complications of lymphoblastic leukemia.

Greyson received his final wish in last week’s fire parade. His mom, Karla Veal, told 41 Action News last week that fire trucks were a big passion of Greyson.

“We wanted him to be able to enjoy the outdoors, see some of the people that he really loves and just to see something that makes him smile, and this does.“ Karla Veal said during last week’s parade.

At the time of the parade, doctors said Greyson had less than two weeks to live.