Grinter Sunflower Farms prepares for bloom season

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — The sunflowers at Grinter Sunflower Farms are coming into bloom. Farmer Ted Grinter expects his fields in Leavenworth County, Kansas, to be in full bloom by Labor Day weekend.

The annual bloom attracts visitors from all over the world, most of whom want to take pictures in the field. Grinter allows visitors to park on the property and visit for free, although donation jars are in place. He asks anyone who takes pictures professionally to make a donation.

Grinter and his family have enjoyed growing sunflowers for more than 40 years.

“They’re pretty. They bring in the bees, help pollinate everything. They put a lot of happy faces out here; besides the sunflowers being happy, the people come out and they’re happy,” Grinter explained.

The flowers only remain in bloom for about two weeks. Grinter suggests visiting during the weekday to avoid crowds. Farm staff will help direct drivers to parking areas on weekends to avoid backups on the roads.

While the sunflowers are enjoyable to view, Grinter says they do not make good souvenirs. He said they’re full of pollen and wilt quickly after being cut.

Around Halloween, Grinter will harvest the fields and package the sunflower seeds as bird seed for sale in the area.

Grinter operates a general store during the first 15 days of September where he sells baked goods, local honey, soaps and other household items. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food truck Frog Hoppin’ BBQ will serve food over Labor Day weekend.