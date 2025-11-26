KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

With Thanksgiving just hours away, grocery stores across Kansas City are buzzing as shoppers rush to pick up those last-minute essentials.

From turkeys and pie crusts to forgotten spices and extra dinner rolls, aisles are packed with people checking items off their lists — or adding things they didn’t realize they needed.

"We're ready to go," Hy-Vee store director Marty Streit told me. "We've got people who have been working all night getting things ready."

Grocery stores in Kansas City prepared for influx of last minute Thanksgiving shoppers

At the Hy-Vee at Interstate 29 and 64th Street, the first shoppers started making their way in as soon as the doors opened on Wednesday morning.

Streit said this time is always one of the busiest for the store, but they have made it easy for people to come grab what they need.

"We've got lots of offers and any last-minute deals," Streit said. "We'll get you taken care of."

Steve Silvestri/KSHB Hy-Vee store director Marty Streit (right)

For families who don't have time to prepare a meal or sides. Hy-Vee offers pre-made sides and turkeys by the pound.

"We have potatoes, stuffing, corn casserole," Streit says. "We also have a meal for two, basically it's ready to go for you."

If you’re still heading out, expect full parking lots, longer lines and lower inventory on common Thanksgiving ingredients.

Hy-Vee will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and closed on Thanksgiving.

