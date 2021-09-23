Group expands recall effort to include KCMO mayor, council members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group that failed to collect enough signatures to recall Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilman Eric Bunch is trying again with an expanded effort.

Earlier this year, Taking KC Back mounted an effort to recall Bunch but fell more than 200 signatures short. While the group believes they had enough qualified signatures in that recall, they are now moving forward with a separate recall effort for Mayor Quinton Lucas and council members Katheryn Shields, Brandon Ellington, Andrea Bough, Lee Barnes and Kevin O’Neill.

The group said they notified the city of the recall effort in an affidavit filed Wednesday.

According to filings with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, Taking KC Back incorporated as a nonprofit corporation in October 2020.

In the filing, the organization said it was “established to recall the mayor and city council members of Kansas City, MO.”