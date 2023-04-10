Group of juveniles removed from Worlds of Fun after fight breaks out in park Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Off-duty Worlds of Fun deputies, Worlds of Fun security officers and off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, police officers removed a group of juveniles after multiple fights broke out on the park's 50th anniversary Saturday.

A deputy working off-duty security at Worlds of Fun heard from park security through the radio about a fight involving multiple juveniles and a large crowd inside the park at about 7:30 p.m.

There were an estimated 100 to 150 teenagers involved and all appeared to be unsupervised, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple fights continued to break out among the group as officials tried to move them out of the park, leading to more Clay County Sheriff deputies and KCPD officers responding.

A teenage girl punched a Clay County deputy in the face as he tried to escort a group of juveniles from the park, according to the sheriff's office. He suffered only superficial injuries.

The teenage girl was arrested and turned over to her parents.

Fights continued to break out in the parking lot, after the group had been pushed out of the park by officials. Deputies and KCPD officers then broke up those fights and dispersed the crowd.

The park was cleared by about 8:30 p.m.

Some juveniles said another juvenile displayed a gun, but law enforcement could not verify that claim.

—