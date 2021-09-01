Group receives 10-day extension in efforts to recall KCMO Councilman Eric Bunch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Efforts by a Kansas City, Missouri, group to recall District 4 Councilman Eric Bunch, have fallen short so far.

Take KC Back , started a petition with hopes of recalling Bunch by Aug. 20.

According to the group, the petition received 2,427 signatures, which was the number the city clerk initially required them to get.

Upon submitting the signatures, the group claims the clerk issued a certificate of insufficiency and upped the signature requirement to 2,673.

Take KC Back also claims the certificate lacked documents showing the specifics of the board of elections' examination of the petition.

"We anticipated this as a possible outcome and are more than prepared to push forward with our effort," the group said in a press release.

The city clerk gave Take KC Back 10 days to collect the additional signatures.

