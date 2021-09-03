Group says nearly 5K people work in Missouri medical cannabis industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trade group representing Missouri’s medical cannabis industry said Friday more than 4,500 Missourians now work in the industry.

The most-recent data from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services shows 4,584 Missourians have received state agent identification cards required to work in medical marijuana facilities.

More than 177,000 Missourians have submitted medical cannabis applications through the end of August .

Also through the end of August, the state reported cumulative medical marijuana dispensary sales of more than $113 million.

“Just as patient demand has far surpassed early projections, interest among prospective medical cannabis workers has consistently blown the roof off our license operators’ expectations,” Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association executive director Andrew Mullins said in a release highlighting the number of jobs.

Eligible Missourians have access to more than 140 medical marijuana retail locations across the state.

