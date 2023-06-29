Group works to keep Kansas City's houseless safe in dangerous heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday was not a great day for the air-conditioning to go out.

"It is not fun when it's this hot out," said Rebecca Elliott, who works Thou Mayest at the River Market.

Their air conditioning was out on the first heat advisory day of the year.

It's a tough situation, but even tougher for Dayman, a Kansas City man experiencing homelessness.

It's hot out for everyone, but without A/C for relief, it can be brutal.

"How does heat affect most people?" said Erik Burger, the executive director of Shelter KC. "I go from air-conditioned car to my air-conditioned workplace, but think if you're out in it all the time."

He says on Wednesday, hot weather procedures kicked in, opening the shelter in the daytime for people experiencing homelessness.

"So often you might have somebody who comes in, they think they're okay," he said. "But we can tell by their body temperature, we can tell by their altered mental state that they're in crisis."

Dayman's tough, he says he grew up in the heat.

"If it gets over maybe like 101 or something like that, I might complain," he said.

But he's smart about his situation, always staying hydrated.

"Some of that does relate to your age and some of your circumstances. So if you are hydrating and you've got shelter, you can do some things outdoors if you are prepared. It's when you're not prepared," Burger said.

So, whether it's a temporary roast, or a summer-long heat wave, stay hydrated and keep a cool head.

“Day by day man," Dayman said. "You know the way I see it is, life’s always a blessing. You know it may be rough today, but tomorrow is always better.”

—