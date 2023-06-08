Groups studying how to better connect riverfront to Columbus Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public can participate in an online study now to find ways to better connect Berkley Riverfront Park to surrounding neighborhoods like Columbus Park.

Both areas are growing and leaders want to make getting between the two areas safe for bicyclists, walkers, and others.

The KC Current professional women’s soccer team is building a stadium at the riverfront. A hotel is also under construction. There are future plans for a KC Streetcar stop and a beer garden in the park.

“Sometimes I walk [to Berkley Riverfront Park] from the River Market, but I wish there was a little more like walkability there,” said Betsie Yeomans.

PortKC, which owns and operates Berkley Riverfront Park, partnered with the Mid-America Regional Council on the survey. While people can provide feedback now online, the project leaders will host two in-person walking tours to gather feedback as well. The first walk is June 22, the second is June 26. Both walks begin at 6 p.m. The study will take until the end of 2023.

Separately, the federal government announced this week it will grant PortKC $2 million for a study on how to improve the railroad crossing on Lydia Avenue near Front Street.

