GSA identifies 4 Kansas City-area federal properties, including downtown high-rise, for 'disposal'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City-area federal government buildings are among a list of 443 buildings the U.S. General Services Administration has deemed “non-core.”

The Richard Bolling Federal Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, at more than 1 million square feet, is the largest building the GSA wants to dispose of in the Kansas City area. The GSA says the primary tenants at the building include the Social Security Administration and the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A building that houses the United States Marine Corps Kansas City Information Technology Center and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Central Regional Compliance Office, located at 2306 E. Bannister Road and 2312 E. Bannister Road, respectively, is also slated for dismissal. The building covers roughly 555,000 square feet of space.

Other tenants in the building include GSA's Kansas City South Field Office and the Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS ID) for Department of Defense employees and their families.

The list also includes a Social Security Administration Office building located at 850 Nebraska Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

In a press release Tuesday, the GSA said it “will consider non-core assets for divestment from government ownership in an orderly fashion to ensure taxpayers no longer pay for empty and underutilized federal office space, or the significant maintenance costs associated with long-term building ownership.”

The GSA estimates it could save up to $430 million in annual operating costs by divesting properties across the country.

A timeline for the disposal of the properties wasn’t immediately clear. The GSA’s Public Building Service plans to engage “in market research and customer agency feedback regarding the potential disposition strategies for non-core assets, and will consider current use, occupancy, cost of agency relocation and local market conditions when assessing disposition.”

A review of the federal government’s physical footprint is also underway at the Department of Government Efficiency.

The department has established its own list of nearly 750 lease terminations across the country, including several in the Kansas City area.

The list represents more than 314,000 square feet of office space across the Kansas City area. The department estimates the square footage comes at an estimated annual cost of $6,345,644.

