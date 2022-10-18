GUIDE: Early, absentee voting in Missouri, Kansas for Nov. 8 election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the general election approaching in both Kansas and Missouri, voters are preparing to cast their ballots before Nov. 8.

Looking to get a head start on voting in next month's general election? We've got you covered on when to register, how to vote and where to submit a ballot.

Kansas

The state offers early voting, which is called advance voting. Kansas allows voters to advance vote in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations up to 20 days before an election.

Counties may begin in-person advancing voting on Oct. 19 and the deadline is on Nov. 7 at noon.

The deadline to submit advance voting applications to your county election official is Nov. 1. Ballots will be mailed to those who applied beginning Oct. 19. All ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received in the county election office by the close of business on the Friday following the election.

State law requires Kansas voters to show a photo ID when casting a vote in person. To find which documents meet the state's requirements, click here .

Johnson County

Advance voting starts Saturday, Oct. 22 at nine locations. Three of those locations close Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Arts and Heritage Center

Hilltop Conference Center

Johnson County Election Office

The other six locations close Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

JCL Lackman Facility

Johnson County Northeast Offices

Johnson County Sunset Office Building

Olathe Indian Creek Library

Monticello Library

New Century Fieldhouse

Seven more locations open Saturday, Oct. 29 and close Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center

Leawood City Hall

Oak Park Library

Olathe Fire Administration

Shawnee City Hall

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

Westwood City Hall

People can apply at any time for advance voting, but ballots do not begin mailing until 20 days before an election. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before Election Day.

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County has four locations open for in-person advance voting.

Wyandotte County Election Office opens Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center, Eisenhower Recreation Center and Kane Community Center open Saturday, Oct. 29 and close Saturday, November 5 at 4 p.m.

For full hours at each location, visit here .

People may register (or re-register) until 21 days prior to each election and voter registration is closed during the 21-day period before each election.

For applications to be valid, they must be postmarked no later than the 21st day prior to any election and received in the Election Office by the 9th day before the election. Applications postmarked or received after the deadline are not entered until after the election.

Voter registration reopens the day following each election.

Douglas County

Douglas County has seven locations open for in-person advance voting.

Douglas County Election Office opens Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. and closes Monday, Nov. 7 at noon.

Lecompton City Hall, Eudora City Hall and Baldwin City Fire Station open Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. and close Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Golf Course Superintendents Building, Flory Meeting Hall at the Fairgrounds and Lied Center Pavilion open Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. and close Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

For full hours at each location, visit here .

Voter registration closes on Oct. 18. Advance mail ballots will be delivered to the postal service the next day.

Missouri

"No excuse" absentee voting in Missouri begins on Oct. 25.

No excuse voting allows Missouri voters to cast a ballot before election day without the need to cite an approved reason, such as absence on election day, an illness or disability, being employed as an election authority, first responder, health care worker or first responder, incarceration, due to a religious practice and more . Absentee voting opened on Sept. 27 in the state for those with a listed reason.

Until Nov. 7, you may vote a no excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail in the state is Oct. 26.

Missouri voters will be required to show a photo ID when voting due to a law signed in June. Valid forms of ID are listed on the Missouri Secretary of State's website .

Jackson County

Kansas City, Missouri, voters can check their voting status and view a sample ballot online . Residents can cast their ballots before election day at three different locations beginning Oct. 25.

The Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners Training Center at Union Station is available for early voting until Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, until 12 p.m. on Saturdays and until 5 p.m. on Nov. 7. Voters who arrive at this location should park in the Union Station West garage, and anyone with a physical disability may park in the front south lot for a short period of time.

Early voting is also available at United Believers Community Church at 5600 E 112th Terrace and The Whole Person at 3710 Main St. Both locations will be open from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, and will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Jackson County, Missouri, absentee and no excuse absentee voting will take place at the Jackson County Election Board office at 110 North Liberty St. in Independence, Missouri. On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 the office will be open from 8:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Cass County

Cass County residents can vote before election day at the county clerk's office at 102 E Wall St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Clay County

In Clay County, no excuse absentee voting is taking place at the Clay County Election Board office and Clay County Annex on weekdays from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., and on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot at the election board office until Nov. 7, and at the Clay County Annex until Nov. 4.

