GUIDE: Halloween events in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Halloween events are set across the Kansas City area this weekend, and people will be dressing up in their witch hats and Ted Lasso visors to join in on the festivities.

KSHB 41 News compiled a list of the events in the Kansas City area taking place during Halloween weekend from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.

October 29

KANSAS

Preschool Creepy Crawly Halloween Party

10–11 a.m.

Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse | Prairie Village

Cost: $7-8

Details

Pumpkin Hollow at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead | Overland Park

Cost: $9-10

Details

Connect 55+ Shawnee Trunk or Treat

5–7:00 p.m.

Silverheel St | Shawnee

Cost: Free

Details

JOCO Trail of Treats

5–8 p.m.

7900 Trail of Treats | Shawnee Mission Park

Cost: Free

Details

Boo Bash 2021: Walk Thru Boo!

5:30-8 p.m.

Celebration Park | Gardner

Cost: Free

Details

Night of the Living Farm

5:30–9 p.m.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead | Overland Park

Cost: $15

Details

Trick or Treat Trail - Olathe

5:30–8 p.m.

Olathe Community Center | Olathe

Cost: Free

Details

Spring Hill Spooktacular

6–8:00 p.m.

Spring Hill Sports Complex | Spring Hill

Cost: Free

Details

Exiled Trail of Terrors

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Zip KC | Bonner Springs

Cost: $40

Details

MISSOURI

Frenchie Friday - Halloween Costume Contest Fashion Show

Noon - 1 p.m.

Bar K | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $10

Details

West Bottoms Horror Scavenger Hunt

4:30– 8 p.m.

Upside Bungee | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $20

Details

Beats & Broomsticks: Hocus Pocus in the Park

5–9:30 p.m.

Zona Rosa | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Hillsong KC Trunk or Treat

5:30-8 p.m.

Hillsong KC North Campus | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Trunk or Treat – New City Church

6:30-8 p.m.

New City Church Raytown | Raytown

Cost: Free

Details

Halloween Haunt

6pm - Midnight

Worlds of Fun | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Varies with admission

Details

Queen of Haunts Haunted Houses

6:30 p.m.

West Bottoms | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $27 - $125

Details

Rocky Horror Show

8 p.m.

The Black Box | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $30

Details

October 30

KANSAS

Pumpkin Hollow at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead | Overland Park

Cost: $9-10

Details

Adult Halloween Party

2–5 p.m.

ExBEERiment Brewing | Gardner

Cost: Free admission

Details

Downtown Overland Park’s Trick or Treat Event

2–4 p.m.

Clock Tower Plaza | Overland Park

Cost: Free

Details

Olathe Trick or Treat OFF the Street

3-6 p.m.

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm | Olathe

Cost: Free-$4

Details

Haunted Halloween Trail

4–6 p.m.

Rosedale Memorial Arch | Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

Details

Night of the Living Farm

5:30-9 p.m.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead | Overland Park

Cost: $15

Details

Halloween on the Lawn

6–8 p.m.

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

Details

Exiled Trail of Terrors

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Bonner Springs

Cost: $50

Details

MISSOURI

Spooky Sprint KC

7:30–11:30 a.m.

SE 2nd St. | Lee’s Summit

Cost: $10-55

Details

Drive-Thru Scavenger Hunt Trunk or Treat

9–11 a.m.

Compass Elementary | Platte City

Cost: Free

Details

Boo at the Zoo

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kansas City Zoo | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Varies with admission

Details

Boos, Barks & Badges Halloween Parade

9:30 a.m. – Noon

City of Lee’s Summit City Hall | Lee’s Summit

Cost: Free

Details

73rd Annual Halloween Parade

10 a.m.

Independence Square | Independence

Cost: Free

Details

Halloween Weekend at Faulkner’s Ranch

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Faulkner’s Ranch | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $15

Details

Kansas City Health Department Fall Fest

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City of Kansas City Health Department | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Trunk or Treat Diaper Drive

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Woods Chapel United Methodist Church | Lee’s Summit

Cost: Free

Details

Spooky Skate

2–4 p.m.

Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Historic Howl-o-Ween

2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

The John Wornall House Museum | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

4–11:59 p.m.

The Well Bar Grill and Rooftop | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $15-21

Details

Annual Trunk or Treat

4–5:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Spookfest

5–8 p.m.

Science City | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $6-8

Details

Trick or Treat Fall Brawl at Valley Speedway

5 p.m.

Valley Speedway | Grain Valley

Cost: Free to $15

Details

Halloween Haunt

6 p.m. – Midnight

Worlds of Fun | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Varies with admission

Details

Spooky Springs Haunted Family Festival

6–8 p.m.

Wilbur Young Park | Blue Springs

Cost: Free entry

Details

Queen of Haunts Haunted Houses

6:30 p.m.

Beast Haunted House | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $27-125

Details

CarnEVIL

7–10 p.m.

KC Live! | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $10-50

Details

Rocky Horror Show

8 p.m. to Midnight

The Black Box | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $30

Details

October 31

KANSAS

Pumpkin Hollow at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead | Overland Park

Cost: $9-10

Details

SpookEton Halloween Fest

4–6 p.m.

Edgerton City Hall | Edgerton

Cost: Free

Details

MISSOURI

2021 Trick or Treat Street – Brookside

2–4 p.m.

Brookside Shops | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Trunk or Treat – Blue Springs

2–4 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection | Blue Springs

Cost: Free

Details

Halloween Trick or Treat

3–5 p.m.

Red Bridge Shopping Center | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Kids Trick or Treat at Ward Parkway

3–5 p.m.

Ward Parkway Center | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details

Safe Trick or Treat Halloween

3–5 p.m.

Rockhurst University Community Center | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Trick or Treat in Downtown Liberty

5–7 p.m.

Historic Downtown Liberty | Liberty

Cost: Free

Details

Halloween Haunt

6 p.m. – Midnight

Worlds of Fun | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Varies with admission

Details

Halloween Paranormal Investigation

6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Vaile Mansion | Independence

Cost: $65

Details

Queen of Haunts Haunted Houses

6:30 p.m.

Beast Haunted House | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $27-125

Details

Trunk or Treat

6:30–7:30 p.m.

Oakwood Baptist Church | Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Details