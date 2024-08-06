GUIDE | What you need to know before voting in Missouri, Kansas primary elections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday, Aug. 6, is the primary election for both Missouri and Kansas.

Here is what you need to know to vote on either side of the state line.

Missouri

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are in line when polls close, stay in line to have your vote counted.

Missouri voters must show a nonexpired government photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport.

Click here for a list of acceptable identification cards.

You can request a provisional ballot if you do not have a photo ID or forget it at the polls.

The signature on that ballot will be cross-checked with the one on your voter registration. If you forgot your ID, you can bring it back up before the polls close.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on Aug. 6 or returned to an election office before polls close at 7 p.m.

You can verify your voting precinct and location here.

More information can be found on the secretary of state's website.

Kansas

Kansas polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone affiliated with the Democratic and Republican parties will receive a ballot for their respective party.

Unaffiliated voters can affiliate with a political party on Election Day at their polling place.

Voters will need a government ID to vote.

Kansas lists accepted forms of ID here.

If you received an advanced ballot, you have until 7 p.m. to return it to a ballot drop box or polling place.

If you plan to mail your ballot, it must be postmarked with an Aug. 6 or earlier date and received by your county's election office by Friday.

To find your polling location or view a sample ballot, visit the secretary of state's website.

