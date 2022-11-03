Gun reform needed amid St. Louis school shooting, letter from Missouri democrats says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a gunman entered the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis last month and killed a student and a teacher, democrats want gun reform to be top of mind in the upcoming Missouri legislative session.

In a letter penned to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, the House Democratic Caucus called the state's gun laws "extremely lax" and said it allowed the tragedy to happen.

On Oct. 24, 19-year-old Orlando Harris broke into the school and opened gunfire, killing 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and Jean Kuczka. Harris later died in a gunfire exchange with police.

"This incident demands a legislative response and is worthy of a special legislative session," the letter said. "However, we know from experience one won’t be called. Although this administration and the current legislative majority like to campaign against violent crime, action to address the problem has never followed."

The letter specifically calls for universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders.

Lawmakers want the law to be enacted by February, while respecting Second Amendment rights.

"You have the power to undo the harm that has been done, to work towards a safer Missouri," the letter said. "We urge you to put the people of this state first. We urge you to use your power to protect them."

