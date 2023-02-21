Guns N' Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iconic hard rock band Guns N' Roses will perform at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of the Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour , the band announced Tuesday morning.

Ticket presale begins for "Nightrain" members Wednesday at 10 a.m., while public sales begin Friday at the same time.

The Kansas City Royals shared the announcement as they prepare to welcome the band to the Kauffman.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Guns N’ Roses are heading out on tour this summer! Tickets go on sale Friday @ 10 a.m. CT. 🌹 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 21, 2023



Guns N' Roses announced the tour with a video on social media.

Welcome to another epic trip around the globe - get ready for GN'R 2023 World Tour! Get tickets starting Friday. pic.twitter.com/d2OpU1S9Ny — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 21, 2023

The world tour will traverse Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The band is known for hit songs including Sweet Child of Mine, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle.

