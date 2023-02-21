Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Guns N' Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 23

Axl Rose, Slash
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Axl Rose, Slash
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 09:18:44-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iconic hard rock band Guns N' Roses will perform at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of the Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour, the band announced Tuesday morning.

Ticket presale begins for "Nightrain" members Wednesday at 10 a.m., while public sales begin Friday at the same time.

The Kansas City Royals shared the announcement as they prepare to welcome the band to the Kauffman.


Guns N' Roses announced the tour with a video on social media.

The world tour will traverse Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The band is known for hit songs including Sweet Child of Mine, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.