Guy's Deli to open at former location of Joe's Pizza Buy the Slice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deli shop will have a new home in the former location of Joe's Pizza Buy the Slice, a popular pizza restaurant which recently closed after 24 years.

Owners from Guy's Snacks, a popular chip company in the Kansas City area, announced on Saturday that Guy's Deli will be opening in December.

Those who may have been upset that Joe's closed, will be happy to know that the deli shop will also serve pizza slices from the original recipes Joe's used.

The deli shop will be located behind Kelly's Westport Inn which is at 500 Westport Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Guy's Deli will also feature a menu with sandwiches.

The deli did not immediately say when in December it would open.