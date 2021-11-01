Popular Westport pizza spot closes doors for final time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Westport pizza spot closed its doors for the final time Sunday.

Joe's Pizza Buy the Slice was owned and operated by Joe Addington for 24 years.

After decades serving up slices, Addington decided to retire and spend more time with his grandchildren.

Addington spent nearly 50 years in the restaurant industry in Kansas City, and a statement released by the restaurant said that he is grateful to all of the guests he has gotten to know.

"To those who love our pizza, Joe thanks you for your regular patronage over the years," the statement read.

Joe's also thanked the many staff members who worked at the restaurant over the years.

The doors to Joe's closed for the last time in the early morning hours of Oct. 31, according to the restaurant.