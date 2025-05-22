Habitat for Humanity celebrates 20th home in eastern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City is opening the doors for another family to move into the Wendell Phillips neighborhood.

The nonprofit celebrated its 20th new home construction in eastern Kansas City on Wednesday.

Habitat spent nearly five years and $8 million to give 85 people a safe and affordable home in the neighborhood. The majority of its current residents are children.

"I am so thankful, I am," homeowner Alberta Carter said.

Carter is one of the neighborhood's early residents, having moved in two and a half years ago. She owns her home with a zero percent interest mortgage.

"It really helps us families," Carter said. "It has really helped me and my grandchildren to feel very safe and secure."

Carter experienced Kansas City's affordable housing crisis firsthand when her daughter passed away unexpectedly five years ago.

"No one expects that, you know," Carter said.

She had to take in five grandchildren while living in a two-bedroom apartment.

"The rent went sky high, and I had just gotten these little babies," Carter said. "I'm like, where do I go from here?"

Habitat has been working across the metro to build more homes and make repairs for low-income families. Moving Carter and her grandchildren into their current home was a part of the Wendell Phillips neighborhood revitalization efforts.

"We needs tens and tens of thousands of units in order to meet the needs of the Kansas City community," Lindsay Hicks, Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City's president and CEO, said. "These types of efforts help to safely and affordably house families with a permanent solution."

But it hasn't been without difficulty. The rising cost of inflation and tariffs has increased each home production by $65,000. Hicks explained it's impacted the number of homes they are able to construct each year.

"That is a huge cost, especially when you develop at a large scale," Hicks said. "We're utilizing really creative tactics, like a community land trust, to create affordability."

Hicks explained Kansas City non profits and donors have stepped up despite the higher prices.

"We just have to do it one step at a time and bring unique opportunities that can create affordability," Hicks said.

Their generosity helps give more families hope and a home.

"Look where we're at now," Carter said, pointing to her home. "God is good."

