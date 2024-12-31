Habitat for Humanity honors Jimmy Carter's legacy through continued humanitarian acts

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Former President Jimmy Carter didn't just support Habitat for Humanity's mission, he helped build nearly 5,000 homes.

Jimmy Carter's history with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City goes back to 1986 when he visited for the organization's 10-year anniversary.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, helped built several homes in the Ivanhoe neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, during their time in the area.

Habitat for Humanity KC

"He really changed the trajectory of our organization," Habitat KC president and CEO Lindsay Hicks said.

Donning a hard hat and a hammer at build sites, Carter inspired thousands to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

Isabella Ledonne

"I don't think Habitat in general, not just in Kansas City but across the world, would have been able to build as many homes as we have without his presence, without his support and without his backing of our organization," Hicks said. "He was a catalyst of growth for our organization."

Hundreds of homes have gone up in Kansas City and eastern Jackson County, giving families in need a safe place to live.

It's something that Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity's president and CEO says may not have been a possibility without the influence of a former president and first lady.

Isabella Ledonne

"We wouldn't have become the organization that we are today if it hadn't been for his influence," Christina Leakey said. "By him helping people, everyone saw how they could have an impact, working in small ways."

Just as Jimmy Carter helped homeowners during his life, Leakey explained his memory lives on through volunteers making an impact.

"For anyone who is inspired by Carter and his life work, don't let that inspiration go to waste," Leakey said. "Get involved in any way you can. That legacy will last beyond his lifetime."

On Friday, Habitat KC will be putting doors outside of their headquarter offices at 1423 Linwood Boulevard and their five ReStore locations where the public is invited to sign them in honor of the former president. The doors will be available to sign until Jan. 10.

The signed doors will then go into the builds of new homes that are currently going up.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.