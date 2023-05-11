Habitat KC building new homes to help shrink affordable housing gap

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Inflation continues to impact housing projects across Kansas City but despite these challenges Habitat for Humanity KC is building four new homes along the Wendell Phillips neighborhood.

“Our homes right now are about $40,000 more per home because of supply chain issues,” explained Lindsay Hicks, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City. “Anything from lumber to putting foundation in the ground, a few years ago would have cost us way less than what it’s costing us now.”

However, the need for affordable housing in Kansas City continues, according to data by the Mid America Regional Council and Greater Kansas City LISC. KC needs at least 50,000 housing units that are affordable to families earning less than $20,000 a year. Habitat KC says 78% of people who are part of their homeowner program are women like Ashley Sutherland.

“With inflation going up and prices of gas going up and down, and my income, it’ll build up but we will make it work,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland says she’s been working overnights and will be moving into her new home by the end of September. Meanwhile, she and 400 volunteers are building new homes with a goal to build 20 new homes by 2026.

Hicks said her organization is relying on donations and on innovation to meet this goal.

“1 in 10 individuals is spending 50% of their monthly income on housing. That is not conducive for families to thrive, and so what we're working toward is building these homes so these families can have more disposable income,” said Hicks.

Habitat KC continues to always look for donations and volunteers, click here to learn more.

