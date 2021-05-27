Hail, intense rain spotted in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy rains and flooding occurred across the Kansas City metro Thursday night as the latest storm system passed through the Midwest.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., torrential rains were spotted in Overland Park.

Torrential rain with a thunderstorm moving through south OP. No wind, but this is the kind of rain where flash flooding can happen quickly. “Turn around don’t drown.” ⁦@glezak⁩ with details on ⁦@41actionnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/XQ1Z06Tk6j — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 27, 2021

Near Pleasant Valley on the Missouri side, intense rain had started flooding the interstate around the same time.

Lanes of the interstate are starting to flood from the intense rain.



We are up near Pleasant Valley monitoring storms. #mowx #kcwx @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/ajj3RMWtcn — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) May 27, 2021

Earlier in the night, the storm system passed through Basehor, leaving behind golf-ball-sized hail.

This storm that just moved through Basehor is dropping GOLF BALL size hail with 65 mph wind gusts.



It's headed toward Parkville! #mowx #kswx #kcwx https://t.co/JYwLTrsKkd — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) May 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.