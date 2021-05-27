Hail, intense rain spotted in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy rains and flooding occurred across the Kansas City metro Thursday night as the latest storm system passed through the Midwest.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., torrential rains were spotted in Overland Park.
Torrential rain with a thunderstorm moving through south OP. No wind, but this is the kind of rain where flash flooding can happen quickly. “Turn around don’t drown.” @glezak with details on @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/XQ1Z06Tk6j— Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 27, 2021
Near Pleasant Valley on the Missouri side, intense rain had started flooding the interstate around the same time.
Lanes of the interstate are starting to flood from the intense rain.— Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) May 27, 2021
We are up near Pleasant Valley monitoring storms. #mowx #kcwx @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/ajj3RMWtcn
Earlier in the night, the storm system passed through Basehor, leaving behind golf-ball-sized hail.
This storm that just moved through Basehor is dropping GOLF BALL size hail with 65 mph wind gusts.— Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) May 27, 2021
It's headed toward Parkville! #mowx #kswx #kcwx https://t.co/JYwLTrsKkd
