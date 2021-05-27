Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hail, intense rain spotted in Kansas City metro

items.[0].image.alt
Wes Peery/KSHB
pleasant valley rain.png
Posted at 6:56 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:56:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy rains and flooding occurred across the Kansas City metro Thursday night as the latest storm system passed through the Midwest.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., torrential rains were spotted in Overland Park.

Near Pleasant Valley on the Missouri side, intense rain had started flooding the interstate around the same time.

Earlier in the night, the storm system passed through Basehor, leaving behind golf-ball-sized hail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!