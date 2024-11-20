Hallmark rolling out red carpet at Crown Center Square ahead of Chiefs movie premiere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark is rolling out the red carpet — literally — ahead of the premiere of “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

The public is invited to the event on Saturday, Nov. 30, on Grand Boulevard at Crown Center Square.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., the film’s cast, including Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders and other Hallmark stars will glide down the carpet.

Hallmark is encouraging the public to sport either Chiefs gear or Christmas attire to get into the spirit at the event.

The red carpet will be followed by a private VIP premiere of the movie.

“Kansas City is the perfect location for the premiere,” Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, said in a news release. “It brings the incredible film full circle to unite the cast, special guests and the community once again in this red-carpet event.”

Hallmark

Before and after the event, the Hallmark Christmas Experiencewill be ongoing on Crown Center Square.

With activities such as the holiday market, food hall, card-sending station and tree lightings, guests are promised “all the cozy charm of a Hallmark movie town square.”

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” will premiere on Hallmark Channel at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 30.

