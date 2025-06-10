Hallmark to bring back Hallmark Christmas Experience in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Citing the success of last year’s first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience, the Kansas City-based company said Tuesday it plans to return for a second season with more ways to celebrate.

The event, which runs from Thanksgiving to Christmas, will once again be based at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The much-anticipated return of the Hallmark Christmas Experiences allows us the opportunity to continue building a space where Hallmark’s purpose-driven values come to live, and where connection, community and Christmas Cheer come together,” Lindsey Roy, Hallmark’s SVP of branded experiences, said in a release Tuesday.

This year’s celebration will feature several Hallmark stars in attendance over the four-week event.

Information about which stars are set to appear and when is available online .

“We’re so delighted to gather our brightest Hallmark stars and our most passionate brand fans to make this holiday season another one to remember,” Roy said.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 17.

