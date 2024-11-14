Happening this weekend: Short film showcase at Screenland Armour Nov. 17th

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

A 'Sunday Funday' free event brings writers, directors, producers and actors for a short film showcase on Sunday, November 17th at 4 p.m.

The showcase, put on by Brotha Abe Films, Fifteen Fourteen Film and Sappy Sinema. Writer, director and producer, Phillip Dixon says this will showcase the amount of KC talent in cinema and film and expects viewers will experience a range of emotions.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Phillip Dixon - writer, director, producer

"Laugh, fright, cry, hopefully not angry, but just an overall good time to just sit in a community that Kansas City has to offer of people in film and people not in film," Dixon said. "So that you can see what Kansas City has around you that you may not know had existed before."

He says this showcase will allow people to see the continuous work of those in the arts here in the Kansas City community.

"Kansas City has something to say," Dixon said. "Progression towards artistic ingenuity is a continuous thing that has always happened in Kansas City in the arts, but will continue to happen in Kansas City."

Dixon says folks who attend can expect to have fun.

"This is going to be a very very fun event," Dixon said. "Fun for the community , fun for the individuals, fun for everybody in between and just make sure that you come on with a smile on your face but if you don’t, we guarantee you’ll leave with one!"

J. Shafer Jonas is a producer, art director and contributor to Fifteen Fourteen Film and says this is an opportunity to bring everyone together.

Rae Daniel | KSHB J. Shafer Jonas - Fifteen Fourteen Film

"I think that’s the best part of making a film and working on a project like this is having that just phenomenal collaborative experience and the next step is bringing people into that to see it," Jonas said. "It’s so exciting as an artist to have something that I can say this guy [Dixon] and me and all these people contributed to and it’s so exciting."

Jonas says this is an opportunity to highlight the arts up north as well.

"On top of the Plaza Art Fair, First Fridays, on top of the Kauffman Center, you go a little further out north and get a pretty good time at a movie theater that’s locally owned and that's really cared about. And I think it’s really cool to be apart of that and it’s so important to have this time together," Jonas said. "Whether this leads to better and greater things, no matter what… I feel very proud to be where I am right now."

Dixon said his message to all the talent who have put this showcase together: keep grinding.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s one person or three people or a 100,000, someone’s gonna notice and that one person could make the difference you always wanted whatever that purpose may be," Dixon said.

Doors open at 3:30, show begins at 4 p.m. For more information on this free event, click here.