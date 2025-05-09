Happy Bottoms, Thrivent attempt to build world’s largest diaper cake at Union Station

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

You’ve likely seen them at baby showers, but never this large. Happy Bottoms, a local nonprofit that provides diapers to families in need, attempts to build the world’s largest diaper cake on Friday.

In the Grand Hall at Union Station, more than 86,000 diapers will be constructed together to create the large-scale diaper cake. If all goes as planned, the inedible cake will break the Guinness World Records title.

There is a Guinness World Records adjudicator onsite monitoring the process. The rules below have to be followed:



The cake must be decorated using ribbons, figurines or other decorative elements.

No form of adhesive can be used in construction.

The cake must be free-standing.

It is permitted for clear packaging to be used over the diapers to keep them hygienic.

The counting method must be proposed and pre-approved by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ™ .

. An independent professional should carry out the counting method.

The attempt must be overseen by two independent witnesses.

Once completed, the diaper cake must resemble a regular cake; judgment of this is at the discretion of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™.

After the cake’s completion at 8:15 PM, it will stay on display at Union Station through the weekend. Then, the diapers will be donated to Happy Bottoms to be distributed to its partnering agencies that serve around 6,600 families a month.

Gabby Guignon - Happy Bottoms

"From last year, we have increased around 76%, and we are serving around 6,400 kids in Kansas City. So every month around a million diapers are being sent out," said Gabby Guignon with Happy Bottoms.

Thrivent is the presenting sponsor of the record-breaking attempt. It is also accepting donations through the weekend through this link.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to cover 1,000 kids' diapers for one month. Twelve dollars is all it takes through Happy Bottoms to diaper a child for one month,” said Jamie Morriss-Benoit with Thrivent.

This all ties in to Union Station’s current exhibition, The Science of Guinness World Records. It features “fun and fascinating hands-on experiences, taking guests behind the scenes to see what it takes to set new records, challenge old ones and make the history books.”