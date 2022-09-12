HappyBottoms hosts annual Diaper Bowl to help local families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HappyBottoms hosted its second annual Diaper Bowl in Kansas City, Missouri, with 100% of the proceeds going toward getting diapers to families that need them.

HappyBottoms provides a monthly supply of 50 diapers or 30 training pants to children in need through over 60 social service agency sites.

Their distribution agencies provide healthcare, emergency assistance, education, childcare and case management services to families in need.

One in three families struggle to afford diapers, which impacts 23,000 kids in the Kansas City area, according to HappyBottoms.

"You can't buy them on food stamps or WIC, and moms need to be able to have diapers to make sure their babies are healthy and clean," said Susan Belger-Angulo, the interim co-executive director of HappyBottoms. "Not to mention to be able to have diapers to go to daycare so they can have a day's worth of work."

One in every five families they serve has taken out a payday loan or some other form of loan to buy diapers, according to HappyBottoms.

"[The cost of] diapers have gone up 18% in the last year and [is] only going to get higher," said Belger-Angulo.

HappyBottoms also provides a "Bundles of Joy" program, partnering with area hospitals to distribute diapers. HappyBottoms provides mothers and their newborns a one-time distribution of 75 diapers and information about their monthly agency program.