Harrisonville clears up confusion over copper and lead pipe letter sent to residents

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan and KSHB 41 is dedicated to keeping the public informed. Reach out to Ryan with any questions, concerns, or comments about your community. He's happy to listen and share your story. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

The City of Harrisonville, Missouri is clearing up confusion over letters sent to residents in late December-early January.

The letter is regarding a copper and lead pipe study being done by the Public Works Department.

The city writing in a post on X, "The City of Harrisonville is required by law to notify every property owner about the lead and copper rule. This rule requires that the City mail a letter every year to a homeowner whose home was built prior to 1986, if there has not been confirmation that their service line is free of lead."

The post explains that some residents may have already turned in their previous flier stating what type of material the lines coming into their homes are made of, but city staff still needs to verify the findings at three additional points.

INFORMATION ONLY: Residents in our community received a letter in late December/early January discussing the ongoing lead and copper study being done by our Public Works Department.

We know that there were some who were confused by this letter, and we wanted to clear a few things… pic.twitter.com/gUeGDXB6JX — Harrisonville, MO (@HvilleCityGov) January 13, 2026

It's something staff must do and there is no need for additional reporting.

"These regulations are part of a larger initiative by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources," the city of Harrisonville wrote. "Public Works staff are required to verify each side of the meter and where it ties into the water main. Staff have been working for two years on these verifications."

Residents should be expected to receive those notices annually until all points on homes built prior to 1986 can be verified by staff.

If a resident receives a letter, it means staff has not inspected all points of the building at an address.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our community as we work to meet these requirements," the post goes on to add.

—