Harrisonville daycare addresses rural Missouri's childcare crisis with 26 new enrollment spots

A rural Harrisonville, Mo., daycare opened with 26 new slots Thursday that provides much-needed childcare services in a community designated as a childcare desert.

The Sunshine Daycare will offer curriculum-based learning through a state-partnered program, Wonderschool. There will be 10 hours of care each day and language-based programs to help serve families in the area.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Sunshine Daycare in Harrisonville, Missouri

Harrisonville's childcare shortage reflects a statewide crisis. The community is considered a childcare desert, a designation shared by 97% of Missouri's 150 counties, according to a Wonderschool representative.

Owner Wendy Clark Chacon spent over a year navigating building compliance codes to open the facility.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Wendy Clark Chacon

"What the state wants is what the state wants," Chacon said. "What the city wants, the city wants. Once you get everybody on the same boat of what you're trying to do, things will better."

The compliance challenges Chacon faced are common across many communities attempting to establish childcare facilities.

These regulatory hurdles often delay or prevent new daycare centers from opening in areas where they are desperately needed. These challenges are not solely isolated to Harrisonville. but across the state of Missouri.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Fire alarm in Sunshine Daycare in Harrisonville, Missouri

The opening of Sunrise Daycare represents a small, but significant step, toward addressing Missouri's rural childcare crisis. But much work remains to meet the growing demand for quality childcare services across the state.

Thursday's ribbon cutting was full of happy tears and hugs to celebrate the grand opening.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Wendy Clark Chacon celebrating her milestone with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa will follow up on these building compliance concerns to better understand how it is impacting the childcare shortage.

