Harrisonville First Baptist Church damaged during severe storms

No one injured in incident
The City of Harrisonville
The Harrisonville First Baptist Church took damage to its roof during severe thunderstorms on Friday.
Harrisonville First Baptist Church
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 18:57:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harrisonville First Baptist Church sustained heavy damage to its roof on Friday following severe thunderstorms.

The City of Harrisonville said in a tweet that no one was injured during the incident and asked people to avoid the area while crews cleaned up the damage.

It also said people should use the incident as a reminder that it's important to take safety precautions during severe storms.

"This was not the work of a tornado, but still caused very significant damage," the tweet stated. "Always make sure you and your family stay #weatheraware & have a severe-weather emergency plan in place."

