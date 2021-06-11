Harrisonville First Baptist Church damaged during severe storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harrisonville First Baptist Church sustained heavy damage to its roof on Friday following severe thunderstorms.

ATTENTION: Please avoid the area of Wall St & S Butler Dr, as severe weather has damaged the roof of Harrisonville First Baptist Church.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Do not try to enter the area. Crews are actively working to clear debris & maintain public safety.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/tr6wFnidsc — Harrisonville, MO (@HvilleCityGov) June 11, 2021

The City of Harrisonville said in a tweet that no one was injured during the incident and asked people to avoid the area while crews cleaned up the damage.

It also said people should use the incident as a reminder that it's important to take safety precautions during severe storms.

"This was not the work of a tornado, but still caused very significant damage," the tweet stated. "Always make sure you and your family stay #weatheraware & have a severe-weather emergency plan in place."