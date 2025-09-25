HARRISONVILLE, Mo — Students and staff at Harrisonville High School are celebrating a big victory, this time off the football field.

Harrisonville High School wins $25K in national contest

The school was officially announced as one of the top 25 winners in T-Mobile's nationwide, Friday Night 5g Lights contest, earning $25,000 to improve their football stadium.

"It’s real exciting, it’s also exciting the T-Mobile is up the road from us. There is opportunity to give back and for us to be a recipient is more than words," said superintendent Josh Chastain.

The school held a big rally for students at the start of the day Thursday morning to announce the big surprise.

We are so lucky to be here in Harrisonville because we always talk about the Wildcat way and it is the way we are here in our community and our community always shows up for everything that we have. So adding something extra to recognize the hard work that they do, it’s something that we can’t express how exciting that we are about that," said Chastain.

The school recently won $5,000 earlier in the contest. Bob Ray the athletic director for the school said, this will help them help fix their stadium, starting with the scoreboard that was damaged by lightning.

“It’s so hard just without that money sitting there in front of you it’s like how am I going to get this work. I even ask my coaches what are your wants and what are your needs, what do you have to have to make your program run, what can we maybe push back a year to do some upgrades on some facilities that you need to do," said Gray.

Harrisonville High School is now in the running among 25 other schools to win the grand prize of one million dollars, which will be announced in October.

You can help them achieve this goal by voting for them here.