KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a train and a truck Tuesday afternoon.

Officers have closed Brickplant Road at S Brookhart Drive and Anaconda Road at N Clearwater Drive following the incident.

Harrisonville officials ask people to avoid the area until the roads reopen.

Traffic will be restricted in the area for those moving north on Brickplant, south on Clearwater and east on Anaconda.