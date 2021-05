KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old out of Harrisonville.

Jaeda Hasam was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of E. Elm Street.

She is described as 5-foot2 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Hasam has friends in the Belton area.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Harrisonville Det. Arbuckle at 816-380-3621.