Harrisonville School District staffer placed on administrative leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harrisonville School District staff member has been placed on administrative leave for violating board policy.

A district spokesperson confirmed that an individual at the high school has been on leave since April 20 while an investigation is conducted.

The investigation began as soon as district officials were notified of the violation, according to the spokesperson, who declined to provide specific details citing “confidentiality and the fact that it is an ongoing investigation.”

The staff member will be on leave until officials have concluded their investigation.