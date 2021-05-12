Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harrisonville School District staffer placed on administrative leave

Spokesperson says they violated board policy
items.[0].image.alt
E.W. Scripps
School Bus
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:39:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harrisonville School District staff member has been placed on administrative leave for violating board policy.

A district spokesperson confirmed that an individual at the high school has been on leave since April 20 while an investigation is conducted.

The investigation began as soon as district officials were notified of the violation, according to the spokesperson, who declined to provide specific details citing “confidentiality and the fact that it is an ongoing investigation.”

The staff member will be on leave until officials have concluded their investigation.

More information about the district’s board of education policies can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!