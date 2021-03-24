Harrisonville sees surges in power cost, plans to bill customers over time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lasting effect of the polar plunge that hit the Kansas City area last month is starting to show up in utility bills.

The latest victim is the City of Harrisonville.

The city, which receives its power from The Missouri Public Utility Assistance, said prices jumped from $20 per megawatt hour to $4,000.

The February electricity invoice for the city was nearly $1 million as a result.

Customers will see a spike in electricity bills cost but the city says it won't charge the full amount to customers in one bill.

"Staff do not plan to burden customers by placing the full amount of extra cost on one single month's bill," the city said in the Facebook post.

Instead, the city plans to add additional charges to customers over the span of a few months.

The city still needs to finalize the details of the plan and will inform its customers once it has done so.

