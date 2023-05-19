Harrisonville seniors give back before walking across the stage

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — As Harrisonville seniors wrap up their final week of high school, their final lesson takes them outside the classroom.

"They are spread out about 24 different locations in town." said Jill Filer, director of communications for Harrisonville Schools. "They're at nursing homes painting, they're at the public library, Cass County dental clinic, they're in our parks."

Roughly 150 seniors were spread out across the city. KSHB 41 caught up with a small group of seniors spending their time at an animal shelter, caring for some of the dogs and kittens and painting the outdoor dog houses.

"I feel like being in a community makes everything better and it's just a tighter," senior Chloe Herrick said. "You know everyone and you get to really impact people's lives."

"You might not notice, but through your years of living where you are, your community gives so much to you," senior Madison Johnson said. "And it's just so important to give back so the community can come together."

Another group of seniors packed summer packets for the public library's school program, and painted bright flowers throughout the library's windows.

Even though Herrick will head to St. Louis for school, she won't be gone for long.

"I would for sure want to come back to Harrisonville, and just help the community as much as I could just like on my own, or get others to help their community," Herrick said.

A huge congratulations to the seniors, who will walk across the stage this evening, May 19, to receive their diploma.