Harrisonville seniors give back to community before walking across stage

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville High School seniors are getting ready to walk across the stage this evening.

And the 197 seniors are giving back before they finish their last chapter of high school.

It's their final lesson before graduation and it's taking them to different parts of the Harrisonville community for their 'Senior Day of Service.'

The entire senior class takes part in different community service projects at 35 locations. Those projects include: 'prepping for the summer reading program and painting windows at the Cass County Public Library; washing police cars and general clean up at the Harrisonville Police Department; cleaning up park areas and community center equipment for Harrisonville Parks & Rec; helping with shelving and stocking and the Shepherd’s Staff Food Pantry; landscaping, yard work, and painting for local senior citizens; outdoor classroom clean-up at Harrisonville Elementary School; playing games and reading with kindergarteners, and cleaning Parents as Teachers toys at Harrisonville Early Childhood Center; landscaping and some animal cuddles at Harrisonville Animal Shelter; packing socks and general organization at Station 42; bus cleaning at Ecco Ride; playground clean-up and storage area organization at Kinder Kastle, landscaping and visiting residents at Crown Care Center; painting the Little Free Libraries with Rotary; prepping swag boxes for the Historical Society’s day camps; and building a pond dock for a local farmer.'

Seniors Mckenzeie Meeks and Kirstin Talley say it's something they've been looking forward to.

"t's just a lot of fun to go out," Meeks said. "People say they have so much fun and it's just really rewarding going back and knowing you did something good for a couple hours during the day. So, I love it, yeah I was excited."

"I think it's important to give back to our community one last time - we're able to pair in groups and just like, get together with our peers and celebrate our last week of school together right before graduation," Talley said. "I think our community has been able to give back to us in a lot of different ways throughout our whole education experience and so just giving one, like last opportunity to say thank you to them, is important to us."

Senior Day of Service has been going on since 2015. They took a two year hiatus due to COVID. It's been an eight year tradition for Harrisonville seniors.

A huge congratulations to the graduating class!