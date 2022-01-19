Watch
Harrisonville storm sirens didn't sound during monthly test

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jan 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storm sirens in Harrisonville, Missouri, did not sound during a monthly test Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the city of Harrisonville, staff are searching for the issue and a repair company has been contacted.

Harrisonville routinely tests its storm sirens on the third Wednesday of each month. The sirens typically sound for three minutes.

"It is days like this that remind us why our monthly tests are so very important," the tweet said. "We want to make sure the sirens are in good condition when we need them, and these tests help us diagnose problems - like the one we had today."

