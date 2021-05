KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harrisonville, Mo., woman is dead after a crash near Springfield.

It happened on Friday morning at 11:25, on U.S. 60, two miles west of Seymour in Webster County.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, 57-year old Angela M. Perdicardo died when her car was struck from behind when she came to a stop in the right lane on U.S. 60. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving driver was tested for alcohol.