KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum will close at noon for emergency air conditioning work.

The Library says due to an emergency repair to the cooling system the Library & Museum will be closed from noon June 2, through noon, Wednesday, June 4.

The Library at 500 W U.S. 24 Highway, is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.