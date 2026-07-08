Harvesters seeks volunteers to help with perishable donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters — The Community Food Network in Kansas City is asking for the community’s assistance handling a large amount of perishable donations before the items spoil.

Volunteers are needed to ensure bread and fresh produce donations reach those in need in Harvesters’ 27-county area before going bad.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity that caused us to have so much inventory on hand,” President and CEO of Harvesters Valerie Nicolson-Watson said in a press release Wednesday. “Now we’re asking anyone who’s available to come and help us make sure it reaches our neighbors on time. The demand for food assistance is very high during the summer, so if we can get this food out to where it is so needed, we can make a big difference.”

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No prior experience is needed to volunteer, and no training is required. Volunteers can sign up for two-hour shifts.

Anyone 12 years and older can volunteer. Children 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult; those 16 years and older can volunteer independently.

Kansas City location shifts are at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extra shifts at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Lawrence location has shifts at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Those interested in signing up can visit Harvesters’ website or call 816-929-3000.

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