‘So incredibly grateful’: Harvesters says Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift donation will help provide 2M meals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters will be able to provide millions of meals thanks to a generous donation from global music star Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The food bank said the couple's joint donation will provide two million meals to Harvesters’ 27-county service area.

“We were so surprised to learn about this gift, but so incredibly grateful,” Harvesters Interim President/CEO Valerie Nicholson said in a news release.

Swift and Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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“They have both financially supported Harvesters in the past, and Travis has volunteered for us, but for them to think of us — and more importantly think of neighbors in our community who are experiencing food insecurity — at a time when they are focusing on celebrating their wedding and their commitment to each other, it truly shows how generous their hearts are,” Nicholson said.

Harvesters said summer is particularly difficult on families. With schools closed, many lose access to free and reduced breakfasts and lunches. High grocery, gasoline and utility prices also “leave many families with hard choices.”

Three years ago, Swift donated to Harvesters while on the “Eras Tour.” She donated to food banks in every city she visited, selecting Harvesters for Kansas City.

According to the official Kelce Brothers Instagram fan page, Harvesters is not the only Kansas City organization to receive a donation from Swift and Kelce. The post also listed Children's Mercy Hospital among the more than 20 organizations the couple donated to.

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