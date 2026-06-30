Is the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG wedding upon us? Kansas City is ready

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Sometimes she's also a Taylor Swift beat reporter. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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All signs point to this Kansas City love story finally saying yes this Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Whether or not that's the time and place Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tie the knot, Kansas City is ready for it.

McLain's Bakery released a limited supply of Mr. and Mrs. Americana and other wedding cookies in honor of the special occasion. The treats released Tuesday morning and sold out in the first hour at the Waldo location!

But don't worry, they're making more, and they'll be available at all five locations through the week.

The MSG location is already coming with its own Easter eggs. It reminds me of their engagement, which we now know was at Kelce's house in Leawood, Kansas.

But remember when people in Kansas City had theories of where they thought he popped the question? I revisited those places, too.

All this really shows is that none of us really know anything until we do. But either way, we can't wait to welcome back the new bride and groom!

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