Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift break engagement news on Instagram

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — She's loved him three summers and now, honey, she'll have them all.

News of the engagement of international pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the world by storm Tuesday morning.

The couple posted the news in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read.

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked two years ago following her Kansas City stop of "The Eras Tour."

Kelce lamented on his "New Heights" podcast he had made her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but he wasn’t able to give it to her.

Flash forward, his ambition was captured in Swift's song "So High School," the song used on the engagement post.

The song goes, "You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her."

Over the course of their relationship, Swift and Kelce have been spotted across the world together as he attended her tour and she became a familiar face at NFL games.

Kelce's teammates warmly embraced Swift, and her baking skills, in the football world. In a press conference Tuesday, defensive end Mike Danna said he's happy for the couple.

"Any time you find that type of joy, happiness and love, I think that's a beautiful thing," Danna said.

Chiefs DE Mike Danna talks about the news of Travis and Taylor announcement

Danna joked he may have to get them some Pop-Tarts as an engagement gift.

Just weeks before the news of the engagement, Swift and Kelce discussed their love story on an episode of "New Heights."

—