Chiefs TE Travis Kelce admits he tried to give Taylor Swift his number

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce admitted he had a special friendship bracelet for Taylor Swift when the superstar made a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, for "The Eras Tour."

Swifties have traded friendship bracelets as part of the festivities of each show.

Kelce told his brother, Jason, on the latest episode of "The New Heights Podcast" he made Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it.

Unfortunately, he found out Swift doesn't meet or talk to people before or after shows to conserve her voice.

"I was a little butt hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said. "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Jason Kelce asked for clarification: "Oooh, your number as in 87 or your phone number?"

"You know which one," Travis Kelce responded.

Still, he called the show unbelievable and said he had a phenomenal time.

"Kansas City showed out, I've only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games," he said. "Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for it."

As a big brother, Jason tried to make Travis feel better.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet — she's a big Eagles fan," Jason Kelce joked.

