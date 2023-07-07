Night one of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Kansas City
Sights from night one Taylor Swift's 'The Era Tour' in Kansas City
Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins.Photo by: Lauren Wolfe/KSHB Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins.Photo by: Lauren Wolfe Fans had the choice of drinking a Lavendar Haze cocktail during night one of Taylor Swift's "The Era Tour" in Kansas City.Photo by: Lauren Wolfe Two Taylor Swift fans pose for a picture before the mega star takes the stage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.Photo by: Todd Horton Swifties are inside the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and waiting for opening acts.Photo by: Jack Kintz Swifties trade friendship bracelets with one another while waiting in the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift's opening night in Kansas City.Photo by: Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Swift Street and Cornelia Street in NKCPhoto by: Darrius Smith/KSHB 41