Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Night one of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Kansas City

Sights from night one Taylor Swift's 'The Era Tour' in Kansas City

Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins. Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins.Photo by: Lauren Wolfe/KSHB IMG_2501.jpg Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins.Photo by: Lauren Wolfe IMG_2329.jpg Fans had the choice of drinking a Lavendar Haze cocktail during night one of Taylor Swift's "The Era Tour" in Kansas City.Photo by: Lauren Wolfe Two swifties take in concert.png Two Taylor Swift fans pose for a picture before the mega star takes the stage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.Photo by: Todd Horton The Eras Tour stage Swifties are inside the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and waiting for opening acts.Photo by: Jack Kintz Friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift Swifties trade friendship bracelets with one another while waiting in the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift's opening night in Kansas City.Photo by: Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Swift Street and Cornelia Street in NKC Swift Street and Cornelia Street in NKCPhoto by: Darrius Smith/KSHB 41

Night one of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Kansas City

close-gallery
  • Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins.
  • IMG_2501.jpg
  • IMG_2329.jpg
  • Two swifties take in concert.png
  • The Eras Tour stage
  • Friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift
  • Swift Street and Cornelia Street in NKC

Share

Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins.Lauren Wolfe/KSHB
Swifties get some shade before Taylor Swift's concert begins.Lauren Wolfe
Fans had the choice of drinking a Lavendar Haze cocktail during night one of Taylor Swift's "The Era Tour" in Kansas City.Lauren Wolfe
Two Taylor Swift fans pose for a picture before the mega star takes the stage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.Todd Horton
Swifties are inside the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and waiting for opening acts.Jack Kintz
Swifties trade friendship bracelets with one another while waiting in the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift's opening night in Kansas City.Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41
Swift Street and Cornelia Street in NKCDarrius Smith/KSHB 41
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next